Hail collapses structure in the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor

Due to the constant impact of the hail that fell last night, one of the roofs of the Templo Mayor collapsed in Mexico City.

With the hail storm that fell during the Wednesday night, April 28, Mexico City was covered in white. In the Historic Center of the capital, the impact of hail on the structures that protect the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor caused the roof to collapse.

As part of their research, conservation and dissemination of heritage in Mexico, a team of archaeologists from INAH went to the site overnight to analyze the damage caused.

With a historic hailstorm, the roof of the Casa de las Águilas in the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor has just collapsed. I’m going there with the director to assess possible damage. All security and conservation equipment mobilized. – Leonardo López Luján (@LeoLopezLujan) April 29, 2021

The archeologist Leonardo López Luján, Director of the Templo Mayor Project, explained that the collapse occurred in the area known as La House of the Eagles, “A Neotoltec building in the sacred precinct of Tenochtitlan, dating from the 15th century and famous for its benches and polychrome murals, with eagle warriors and images of Mictlanltecuhtli.

The images first appeared on social media, when neighbors spontaneously took videos and photographs. Before midnight, Alejandra Frausto, Secretary of Culture, also went to the site to see the damage. Both the archaeologist and the secretary announced that the archaeological zone suffered minor damages that can be repaired, while a security guard who guarded the site suffered minor injuries.

The rage of the rain god over the Great Temple

On a preliminary basis, we report that there is no serious damage to the Templo Mayor. Let’s wait for the official reports and expert opinions for more information. We are with the @INAHmx team and they will have all the necessary support to safeguard this world heritage. pic.twitter.com/Xv4JwBi1GK – Alejandra Frausto (@alefrausto) April 29, 2021

The Templo Mayor is one of the most important vestiges of Tenochtitlan, the sacred capital of the Aztecs. It is located in the Historic Center of Mexico City, next to the Metropolitan Cathedral, below which there are still remains of the ancient Mesoamerican cultural and political center.

It is known that, during its splendor, the main altars were dedicated to Tlaloc, the god of the rains, already Huitzilopochtli, the tutelary god of the Aztecs. Perhaps the fury of the god of the tempest lashed more at the ancient pre-Columbian temple, as one of the structures that protect part of the ruins suffered a fall dramatic.

According to the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, the structure could not withstand the amount of hail that fell on it, causing the roof on one side of República de Argentina Street to “partially collapse in the central part of the ruins”.

On the afternoon of April 29, 2021, the Ministry of Culture announced that “the first expert opinion by the INAH […] points out that the archaeological remains of this building were not seriously affected ”. The collapsal structure, according to the official evaluation, is fully recoverable. In the same way, the construction of a new roof for the Templo Mayor will begin soon.

