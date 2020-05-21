The ‘Baskets’ actor has died at the age of 29 and police are targeting suicide after attempted murder.

There are famous stories in which, sadly, reality far exceeds fiction. This is the case of Hagen Mills, known for appearing in ‘Baskets’ and ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ among other television series and movies.

The truth‘, the local authorities are already investigating the case as a murder with subsequent suicide. “data-reactid =” 26 “> The young man has died this week in Mayfield, Kentycky, at just 29 years old and, according to media such as’ La Verdad’ ‘Local authorities are already investigating the case as a murder with subsequent suicide.

The agents were informed that the 29-year-old actor was inside the home and had shot himself, therefore everything points to suicide with a previous attempted murder, but it will be justice that determines exactly what happened.

More stories that may interest you

Robbie Williams: “I have suicidal tendencies and I fear for my life”“data-reactid =” 34 “> Robbie Williams:” I have suicidal tendencies and I fear for my life “

Avicii’s family confirms cause of death: suicide“data-reactid =” 35 “> Avicii’s family confirms the cause of his death: suicide

Robin Williams’ wife confesses he was very sick“data-reactid =” 36 “> Robin Williams’s wife confesses that he was very ill