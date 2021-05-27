Hafei Lobo, a great forgotten of Pininfarina

Almost certainly, you haven’t heard of the Hafei Wolf until this very moment. Don’t try to hide it; We did not know of its existence either until making this entry. Pininfarina is known for being one of the vehicle design and tailor firms that most mortals could dream of. The complete list of models produced by the Italian bodybuilder, including prototypes, collaborations and those that have arrived in production, exceed three hundred.

But although memorable cars such as the Ferrari Testarossa or the Maserati GranTurismo come to mind, but also some more modest cars such as the Alfa Romeo GTV and Spider or the Peugeot 406 Coupe, and then some perhaps less memorable, like the Hyundai Matrix or the protagonist of this post, the Hafei Lobo. This complete stranger, who although at first glance does not seem like it, is the work of Pininfarina. And, well, although by today’s standards it may not seem like a big deal, you can really feel the hand of the Cambiano-based firm.

The first thing we would say is that it is kind of a chubby little cheap transport box, but at the same time there are some really cool stylistic ideas that can be appreciated. For example, take a look at the location of the blinker, it is right where the A-pillar begins. Not many cars have opted for this solution, with their memory set on the well-known first-generation Fiat Múltipla and, taken with pliers, perhaps the versatile Mercedes-Benz “Pontoon” from the 1950s.

The story goes that Hafei is a division of a major Chinese aeronautical company, and that it manufactures a wide range of minivans and compact-size vehicles. How long they have been doing this is a matter of debate, as no source mentions the actual age of the company. In any case, The Wolf was first shown in 2002 at the Beijing Auto Show. In addition to the location of the turn signals, it also attracted attention for its relatively tall triangular taillights and overall geometry.

Hafei Lobo prototype designed by Pininfarina (2002)

The production version remained remarkably accurate from the prototype, with the only major visible change being that the pillars were now body-colored and not darkened, probably to cut costs. And doing so made sense, since the Hafei Lobo was very inexpensive when it was finally discontinued in 2011: the access model cost around 5,000 euros, just 5,600 euros adjusting for inflation. For that amount of money, what brand-new car can you buy? None, we would bet.

And, although it still seems more difficult to create, Lotus participated in the development of the Wolf; and that which was created as a product destined for the markets of South Africa, Russia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand. As such, the urbanite was offered with 1.0, 1.1 and 1.3 liter gasoline engines, 48, 68 and 78 hp respectively. The power of the propellants was carried to the front axle by a manual or automatic gearbox, both of five relations. There is no technical sheet, but it marked an empty weight of 895 or 920 kg, depending on the transmission.

After all, the Hafei Lobo has measured dimensions: 3,588 mm in length, 1,563 mm in width and 1,533 mm in height. As an economical cutting machine it manufactured on the soil of the People’s Republic of China and Iran, however, it was not exempt from some early criticism. Top-of-the-line standard equipment included luxuries such as air conditioning, central locking, electric front windows and power steering, excellent for its class, but the interior quality was criticized as “unrefined.”

According to a test published by CarMagin 2008, a specimen equipped with the 1.1-liter block, could reach up to 100 km / h from standstill in 17.45 seconds, with the engine screaming at the top of its lungs on its way to a maximum speed of 140 km / h. They say it gave off a lot of vibrations and was loud. The steering did not seem to be completely well calibrated either (at least in the test unit) due to poor wheel alignment, but consumption was around 6.3 l / 100 km and it offered more than 600 km of autonomy. .

Hafei Lobo (2007)

Fortunately, thanks to the collaboration of Lotus, it gave the feeling of being a car more “planted” on the road than some of its contemporaries, without this being something of which to be especially proud. The brakes were inconsistent, with ventilated discs at the front and drums at the rear. In dynamic tests, the Lobo needed an average of 3.56 seconds on average to stop from 100 km / h, achieving a “poor” rating. And as a plus, in the rain it can sometimes lock the brakes unexpectedly.

In a crash test of the C-NCAP (the Chinese body – theoretically – independent that is responsible for ensuring the safety of vehicles sold in China and those that are exported), the Wolf only managed two stars. In South Africa at least, it did not come equipped with ABS or airbags. But it was an attractive-looking city car, a vehicle with a clear triangle design theme that is perceived everywhere, it is not a random collection of lines created by different people, something that is very common today.

Most are probably thinking that the Haifei Lobo is a casket on wheels with very little to offer, if it is something more forgiving, we can come to appreciate that it is an incredibly accessible small car for a large majority of people; a vehicle that was designed to be economical and the easiest to park, one that, even without any pretense beyond its work as a means of transport, featured a distinctive design, and that is worthy of being respected. You’ll probably never see one, but you won’t forget it anymore.

Source: Carmag, Jalopnik

Photo gallery:

Photos