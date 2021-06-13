Hadley consolidates lead at Ridgeland ahead of matchday 3 suspension due to rain

The American Chesson hadley consolidated the leadership of the PGA Tour Palmetto Championship tournament, which is held in Ridgeland, South Carolina, before the third round had to be suspended due to the rain when he had to complete the eighteenth hole and had four strokes of advantage about his compatriot Harris English.

The advantage is six against the number one in the world, the also American Dustin Johnson, who could not complete the tour either as happened to Hadley and English, while the South African Garrick Higgo yes he did and delivered a card of 68 strokes (-3) and a cumulative of 205 (-8) after going back seven positions.

Hadley he was with his compatriots English, Johnson Y Tain lee on the 18th hole when the horn sounded to stop play due to lightning.

The rain followed about 10 minutes later, and the tournament organizers waited more than two hours for things to clear up before telling the players they had to come back to finish Sunday morning.

Despite the suspension, Hadley he got one step closer to his first PGA Tour victory in seven years.

Hadley, in the final group, had just entered the street. English Y Tain they were getting ready to putt and Johnson still had to hit.

Hadley He is 19 holes away from closing a surprising week with his second career victory on the PGA Tour after entering this tournament with five consecutive missed cuts.

The provisional leader of the tournament came up late with four birdies on a stretch of five holes from the last nine to reach 14 under par.

English I was 10 less. Johnson, who was tied for the lead at the start of the round, fell to third place with Higgo at eight under par.

Hadley he held a midway lead for the first time in the PGA Tour career. And along with the number 1 in the world, Johnson, he looked like he was about to go down, especially after his first drive went to the left of the fairway and took him to the bogey. One hole later, the birdie of Johnson made them tie at the top of the standings.

But it was Johnson who faltered, looking more like the error-prone player who missed cuts at the Masters and PGA Championships in the past two months than the one who confidently took control of his home state, Congaree Golf Club, in the previous two rounds.

English Tyrrell hatton, eleventh in the world, and Bo van pelt they were tied for fifth at 7 under par. Hatton made a 68 (-3), while Van pelt had the lowest score of the day with 66 (-5).

Chesson hadley, the 2014 PGA Tour rookie of the year whose only win was that season, returned to the top with three consecutive birdies on holes 12, 13 and 14. The last was a perfectly hit putt from almost 10 meters away to break away. of the rest of the highlights of the day.

Further back, the Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas He looked confident again and recovered seven positions to place seventh after delivering a 69-stroke card (-2) and accumulating 207 (-6) after making six birdies and committing a double-bogey and two other bogeys, including the one on the last hole. .

Classification 3rd day (par 71):

1. Chesson Hadley (USA) -14 (65-66) Hole 17

2. Harris English (USA) -10 (67-69) Hole 17

3. Garrick Higgo (RSA) -8 (68-69-68)

. Dustin Johnson (USA) -8 (65-68) Hole 17

5. Tyrrell Hatton (ING) -7 (71-68-67)

. Bo Van Pelt (USA) -7 (69-71-66)

7. Luke Donald (ENG) -6 (71-69-67)

. Tain Lee (USA) -6 (67-68) Hole 17

. Danny Lee (NZL) -6 (67-73-67)

. Pat Perez (USA) -6 (70-66-71)

. Seamus Power (IRL) -6 (70-66-71)

. Doc Redman (USA) -6 (65-72-70)

. Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) -6 (66-72-69)