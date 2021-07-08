Haddish, Paisley, Snoop Dogg and Shatner join Shark Week

MEXICO CITY.

Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish kept her cool and used her survival tools learned on land.

I was as scared around them as when I’m around a pack of pit bulls, ”the actress said in an interview. “I feel that the animals perceive your energy. If you’re there scared, they say ‘What have you got? Why are you scared? ‘ It’s like being in the neighborhood ”.

Haddish is one of the celebrities participating this year in Shark Week, Discovery Channel’s week dedicated to sharks that this year will present a record 45 hours of programming on the channel and the discovery + streaming service from July 11 to 18.

Also participating are Brad Paisley, William Shatner, Eric Bana, Snoop Dogg, Eli Roth, Robert Irwin, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and the cast members of “Jackass.” For the 33rd edition of Shark Week, there will be documentaries, many specials and even reality shows.

Howard Swartz, senior vice president at Discovery Channel, said Shark Week was born as a counterpoint to those who developed a fear of sharks and a desire to eradicate them after seeing “Jaws” (“Jaws”).

What has evolved in the last three decades is to show that they are not unconscious killer machines, that sharks are incredibly intelligent animals, “said Swartz. “Equally important is how crucial they are to the ecosystem, how important they are to the health of the oceans and therefore to life on our planet.”

Shatner, the “Star Trek” star, went where he really didn’t want to go: diving with sharks. He suffers from selacophobia, or a persistent fear of sharks, but overcame it in “Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek.”

I think it’s very healthy to be afraid of an animal that has an 18-inch (45-centimeter) jaw with three rows of teeth, ”Shatner said in an interview. “It is designed to eat, not necessarily you, but to eat. And if they mistake you as part of their food chain, that’s your problem. “

Eli Roth, the horror filmmaker behind the gory classic “Hostel” (“Hostel”), joined the documentary “Fin” to explain why millions of sharks have died to satisfy the demand for shark fins for soups and other dishes. Bana narrates the documentary “Envoy: Shark Cull”, focusing on the controversial official shark control programs in Australia.

Noah Schnapp from the sci-fi series “Stranger Things” sets out to search for the rarest sharks in the ocean, while Irwin comes face to face with a great white shark for the first time. Even internet and TV star known as Dr. Pimple Popper, Dr. Sandra Lee, will explore the world of shark skin and see if she can help with human skin problems.

Paisley puts his musical talent to the test to see how sound can attract or repel sharks, and Snoop Dogg narrates insane movements of sharks, such as when they make surprising jumps out of the water, prompting the rapper to call them “thirsty as the hell “in” Sharkadelic Summer 2 “.

Haddish hopes his special on the reproduction of sharks – did you know that sharks have two uteri? – can show how important these animals are to the planet.

We all need each other. It’s like “The Lion King”: the circle of life. We keep each other alive, ”he said. “No one is on this planet for no reason.”

Swartz said celebrity participation in Shark Week is like when “Sesame Street” has celebrity guests: They help appeal to a broader, multigenerational audience.

Ultimately, what celebrities do for us is attract people who might not normally see Shark Week, “he said. “Outside of that, I’d say you’d be surprised how many celebrities are Shark Week fans.”

Dr. James Sulikowski, a professor at Arizona State University, has been a Shark Week guest before, but this time he does something no one has ever done: an ultrasound of a wild tiger shark.

It was necessary as scientists are still trying to define where in the Bahamas tiger sharks give birth and how humans can protect the area. But first they needed to find a pregnant female and that’s where Sulikowski came on the scene, calmly performing his ultrasound on the animal’s belly at the bottom of the ocean while dozens of his friends came to inspect.

There were so many emotions at the same time, “he said in an interview. “It is chaos. It’s frightening. It is exhilarating. You are doing something that no one has done before. You are going one step further. And in the back of your mind you think, ‘You know what? They could eat me. ‘

“Mothersharker” – the title of Sulikowski’s show – reveals another side to these often misunderstood animals. “These sharks are moms,” he said. “These animals are nurturing their little ones, they take them with them, they protect them. It’s an aspect that a lot of people don’t think about ”.

Among other programs there is a special about an attempt to tag the last South African great white shark stallion and another that tries to answer why in 2017 an entire population of great white sharks disappeared overnight on South African Seal Island. If you’ve ever wanted to see a submersible mechanical shark in action, you can do so in “MechaShark.”

Discovery will also premiere its first Shark Week series. At Shark Academy, eight men and women begin a six-week crash course to earn a spot on a shark expedition. And it wouldn’t be Shark Week without a scientific look at “Sharknado,” with Ian Ziering and Tara Reid exploring whether a shark tornado is really possible.

Discovery’s “Shark Week” Has a Rival: Its lineup coincides with National Geographic’s “SharkFest,” featuring 21 hours of new content and 60 hours of enhanced and archival footage to air over six weeks, featuring Chris Hemsworth as a guest star.

Both projects have a common theme: inspire at least some respect for sharks. As Shatner put it: “These animals require our respect and intelligent fear, but not panic.”