The video game company Nintendo has reported that the number of accounts affected by a recent hack to its Nintendo Network identification network (NNID) rises to 300,000, almost double what was initially calculated.

The west-based Kyoto-based company revealed in April that some 160,000 ID accounts for Nintendo Network suffered unauthorized logins that caused, among other things, that some users had unauthorized charges in their online stores My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop.

The hacking, which was also echoed at the time by the Spanish National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe), would have affected some 140,000 more accounts than previously thought, he said. Nintendo in an update on it released Tuesday night.

« Less than 1% of NNIDs worldwide could have been illegally logged in and have been the victims of fraudulent purchases through their account Nintendo. Refunds are still in the process in each country, but we have already completed the refund for most clients, « he explained. Nintendo it’s a statement.

The Japanese company blocked the hacked accounts and asked potentially affected users to reset the password.

The ID of Nintendo Network (NNID) is a unique identifier consisting of between 6 and 16 characters that gives access to certain services of Nintendo Network, what it was like to speak on Miiverse in Nintendo 3DS, Wii U functions or access the Nintendo eShop.

These accounts include information such as name, date of birth, gender, country / region, and email address.

Although IDs do not store bank information itself, accessing a NNID linked to an account Nintendo You can unlawfully give access to that account and all the options available in it, such as purchases in the Nintendo eShop.

Following the incident, the Japanese company removed the login function on an account Nintendo through the NNID.

Until March 31, Japanese fiscal year end, Nintendo had sold 75.77 million units of its portable console Nintendo 3DS, 55.77 million Switch and 13.56 Wii U. .