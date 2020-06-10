Nintendo reported that some 300 thousand customer accounts were affected by a hack, with which fraudulent purchases were carried out

The video game company Nintendo reported that the number of affected accounts for recent hack to your identification network Nintendo Network (NNID) rises to 300 thousand, almost double what was initially calculated.

The west-based Kyoto-based company revealed in April that some 160,000 Nintendo Network ID accounts suffered unauthorized logins that caused, among other things, that some users had unauthorized charges in their online stores My Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop.

Piracy, which was also echoed at the time by Spanish National Institute of Cybersecurity (Incibe) would have affected some 140,000 more accounts than previously thought, Nintendo said in an update on the matter published Tuesday night.

Fewer than 1 percent of NNIDs worldwide could have unlawfully logged in and have been victims of fraudulent purchases through your Nintendo account. Refunds are still in process in each country, but we have already finished the refund for the majority of customers“Nintendo explained in a statement.

The Japanese company blocked the hacked accounts and asked potentially affected users to reset password.

The Nintendo Network ID (NNID) is a Unique identifier consisting of between 6 and 16 characters that gives access to certain services of the Nintendo Network, as it was to speak in Miiverse on Nintendo 3DS, Wii U functions or access the Nintendo eShop.

These accounts include information such as name, date of birth, gender, country / region, and email address.

Although IDs do not store bank information itself, accessing a NNID linked to a Nintendo account You can unlawfully give access to that account and all the options available in it, such as purchases in the Nintendo eShop.

Following the incident, the Japanese company removed login feature on Nintendo account via NNID.

As of March 31, Japanese fiscal year end, Nintendo had sold 75.77 million units of its portable console Nintendo 3DS, 55.77 million Switch and 13.56 of Wii U.

With information from .