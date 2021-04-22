Hackers would have taken the plans for an unannounced Apple MacBook

04/22/2021 at 11:53 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Not everything could go well for Apple after a fantastic presentation of its latest products. And it seems that a group of hackers has attacked one of its major MacBook makers, acquiring blueprints for the company’s latest products, some even for unannounced equipment. This group of hackers, known as REvil, asks the company $ 50 million if you want to retrieve this information without publishing it on the net.

The main affected has been Quanta Computer Inc, who are responsible for manufacturing Apple MacBooks and who have their headquarters in Taiwan. Apparently this group of hackers would have broken into this manufacturer, obtaining information of vital importance for the company. The data refers to plans and technical details of the latest Apple equipment, which could jeopardize the company’s strategy in the short-term future. The attackers’ own blog claims that Quanta has expressed complete disinterest in rescuing such data, and that is why they are now targeting Apple directly. From the manufacturer they affirm that they actually suffered a cyberattack on their servers, although they have not confirmed that it was an information theft at the moment.

As proof, the group has been able to launch online multiple images drawings of MacBook computers. These plans would refer to the 2021 models. The group asks Apple to pay the indicated figure, with a deadline until May 1. The attackers claim to post images of this data every day until the company makes up its mind. We will have to wait to find out what all this is about.