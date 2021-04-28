Hackers threaten to publish police information

04/28/2021 at 9:43 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department has stated that its computer network has been breached in a targeted cyberattack, US media report.

Ransomware group called Babuk reportedly threatens with disclosing confidential data about police informants if not contacted within three days. The FBI is investigating the scope of the breach, US media reported, citing the Washington DC police department. Ransomware is used to encrypt computer networks and steal information.

Attackers target businesses or organizations and can crash their systems and then demanding large sums of money in exchange for ending the hack. On Monday, the Washington DC police department said in a statement that it was “aware of unauthorized access to our server“The AP news agency reported.” While we have determined the full impact and continue to review the activity, we have engaged the FBI to fully investigate this matter, “the statement added, without providing further details on the alleged violation.