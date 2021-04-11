Hackers Steal Data From 500 Million LinkedIn Users; company says it was information marked as public



The social network LinkedIn has more than 675 million members.

Photo: Edward Smith / Getty Images

The administrators of the social network for professional profiles LinkedIn have not indicated whether they will directly alert the millions of users whose personal data on the platform may have been stolen by “hackers” and put up for sale.

In a statement Thursday, the company confirmed the news about the problem with the extraction of data from some 500 million users of the application as part of a database published for sale on a site popular with hackers.

The data sale was first reported Tuesday by the research site CyberNews. The report states that a file with identifications, names, email addresses, telephone numbers, as well as links to other profiles in other Internet spaces had been auctioned in a forum for a sum of four figures.

However, according to LinkedIn, the database for sale is an aggregate of information from different websites and companies. The information of the users of the professional network, supposedly, is only data that people marked as public in their profiles.

“This is not a LinkedIn data leak, and private data from LinkedIn member accounts was not included in what we were able to review,” says the statement from the Microsoft-owned social network, cited by CNN Negocios.

The news comes just days after, in a separate incident, data extracted from more than 500 million accounts on the social network Facebook in 2019 was published on a website used by hackers.

Information stolen on these networks, such as phone numbers, can later be used by scammers for phone scams like “robocalls”, for example.

LinkedIn has more than 675 million members, so the data theft reported this week would affect three-quarters of its users.