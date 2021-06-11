Hackers steal customer data from McDonald’s in Taiwan and South Korea

The giant american of the McDonald’s fast food reported this Friday that it was hacker victim that exposed customer data in South Korea and Taiwan.

Private data of clients in South Korea and Taiwan were exposed, “the group explained on Friday in a statement transmitted to ., in which it assured that its activity was not affected.

McDonald’s It does not specify when the intrusion into its systems occurred, but claims that it recently discovered it.

No customer payment data was part of these files, “said the firm, which said it had quickly controlled the security flaw.

Several companies were victims of cyber attacks in recent weeks, including the meat giant JBS in early June. The company paid a ransom of $ 11 million in bitcoin to unlock its systems.

Before, the oloeduct operator Colonial Pipeline was a victim of a cyberattack that paralyzed their operations. He also paid a ransom, of 4.4 million dollars, of which the US authorities indicated to have recovered 2.3 million.

