The ShinyHunters, a group of cyber crooks who last week hacked Indonesia's largest online store, Tokopedia, to sell their information for $ 5,000. 91 million users, claims to have infiltrated the databases of 10 companies; data that they are currently selling in a market for illegal products on the dark web, according to ZDNet reports.

To stoke buyer interest, the hacker group shared some free samples of the stolen data. Although the authenticity of all material cannot be verified at this time, some sources with links to the cyber threat community, including Cyble, Nightlion Security, Under the Breach and ZeroFOX, claim that the group of hackers does indeed represent a real threat.

According to ShinyHunters, the databases for sale include records for 73.2 million users. Its total cost is $ 18,000 dollars.

The affected organizations are:

Zoosk, a dating app (30 million users) Chatbooks, a printing service (15 million) SocialShare, a South Korean fashion platform (6 million) Home Chef, a food delivery service (8 million) Minted , an online marketplace (5 million) The Chronicle of Higher Education, an online newspaper (3 million) GGuMim, a furniture magazine from South Korea (2 million) Mindful, a health magazine (2 million) Bhinneka, a Indonesian online store (1.2 million) StarTribune, an American newspaper (1 million)

From the list, so far Chatbooks is the only one that has Formally announced a security breach through its website, asking its users to change their passwords.

Each database is sold separately.

