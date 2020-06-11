A group linked to the Chinese government has tried to access the emails of campaign members of the Democratic candidate for President Joe Biden. Another group, linked this time to Iran, has tried to access President Donald Trump’s campaign emails. The information has been revealed on Twitter by the director of the Google Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley. The phishing attempt would not have compromised any information. Google has warned both campaigns and federal authorities of the danger. The company has not given the date of the attempt, beyond warning that it has been “recently”.

Recently TAG saw China APT group targeting Biden campaign staff & Iran APT targeting Trump campaign staff with phishing. No sign of compromise. We sent users our govt attack warning and we referred to fed law enforcement. https://t.co/ozlRL4SwhG – Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley) June 4, 2020

The announcement inevitably brings back memories of the 2016 campaign. Around the same time as now, an action attributed to a Russian official group managed to get into the mail of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s chief of staff. It was also with phishing, which is a simple technique that causes the victim to click on a fake document. That click activates a program on your computer that gives attackers access. That 2016 action sparked informational flurries about Clinton’s private messages that affected the development of the campaign. The rare public warning from Google, which has declined to give more details to calls from the . agency, highlights that new interference operations may occur in this election year.

The groups involved, according to Google, are the Chinese APT31 (also known as Zirconium) and the Iranian APT35 (also called Charming Kitten). APT stands for Advanced Persistent Threat. In 2019, Microsoft already alerted APT35 of access attempts to a presidential campaign, which . sources established was that of President Trump. This same year Area1, an intelligence company, announced the Russian attempt to access companies linked to a Ukrainian gas company whose board of directors included Hunter Biden, son of the Democratic candidate, and who has been at the center of the controversy that sparked impeachment against Trump last year.