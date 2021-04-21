Hackers fulfill their threat and begin to spread the data of thousands of The Phone House customers in Spain | Technology

Following the cyberattack on The Phone House, the hackers have made good on their threat. Having not received any payment from the company, they have begun to spread the personal data of thousands of customers.

A few days ago there was a cyber attack on The Phone House in which the personal data of more than 3 million customers in Spain were exposed. The cybercriminal group Babuk was in charge of perpetrating the attack by infecting The Phone House’s systems with ransomware, and demanded that the company pay a ransom in order not to publish the stolen information on the internet.

Cybercriminals let The Phone House know they were in possession ten databases with sensitive information of more than 3 million customers and employees of the company. Specifically, each record includes the full name, date of birth, ID, bank account, mobile phone number, email, physical address and company for which they work.

As we said, Babuk demanded a ransom from The Phone House (the amount of which has not been disclosed), and threatened the company that, if it did not become effective, it would publish the information on a public blog and on forums on the Dark Web.

What is the best antivirus of 2021? Choose the most suitable antivirus for your needs and keep your smartphone, tablet and computer safe with our advice.

The criminals have followed through on their threat and, having not received payment, They have started to publish the data stolen in the cyberattack on The Phone House. Vicente Delgado, an expert in computer security, assures through his Twitter account that the Babuk group has begun to publish the information in its possession.

Specifically, at the moment they have published more than 100 GB with the sensitive data and, as Delgado assures and can be seen in the screenshots, in total there is information on 13 million Spanish clients (not just 3 million).

If you are a client of The Phone House and would like to know if your information has been compromised, unfortunately at the moment there is no way to know if you are one of those affected. The company has not made a public statement regarding this security breach, so we will have to wait for more details.