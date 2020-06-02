Abdelrhman Badr suffered a minor injury after being a victim of “cryptojacking”, when a hacker illegally used someone’s computer to collect bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies

Bullets were raining down on him from all angles, but Abdelrhman Badr remained calm.

He readied his sights for an accurate shot and pulled the trigger, but his screen went black.

The computer turned off without prior notice.

Abdelrhman was puzzled.

The game he was in had never given him computer problems before.

He looked inside his computer and instinctively touched one of the componentshe cursed and withdrew his hand.

The graphics card was so hot that it burned his fingers.

The 18-year-old had not yet realized it, but this minor injury was the result of the action of a hacker, who, somewhere in the world, had infected his computer with a virus.



Bitcoin turned 10 years old in 2018 amid high volatility that has pushed its price to highs and lows in a matter of days.

Abdelrhman’s computer had been hijacked in an unauthorized and illegal way to mine bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies are a form of digital money used by millions of people.

Although it is difficult to measure due to its anonymity, Statista estimates that there are more than 47 million cryptocurrency users worldwide.

Mathematical operations

In a cryptojacking attack, like the one Abdelrhman suffered, the hackers cheat victims for them to download a malicious file that forces their computers to carry out complex mathematical processes.



Hackers used Abdelrhman's computer to create cryptocurrencies.

These calculations are known as cryptomining, cryptocurrency mining.

This is the system that supports these digital currencies and rewards participating miners with free “coins”.

Once someone’s computer is infected, cyber criminals will do with control and they use it to earn this money.

Bill of the electricity

They can then spend the digital money online, or exchange it for physical notes and coins.

Cryptojacking attacks increase the victim’s electricity bill and can not only slow down infected computers, but also irreparable damage to hardware.

The more powerful a computer is, the more cryptocurrencies can be mined.



Abdelrhman did not know that hackers had entered your computer through a virus.

Last week, at least a dozen supercomputers across Europe had to shut down after a computer attack.

Abdelrhman Badr says that the one he uses to play is of medium power and he has no idea how hackers entered his system.

He thinks he must have accidentally downloaded the virus, something that may have happened three weeks before he burned his hand, when he started noticing that the machine was doing strange things.

“Every time I put my PC to sleep, the screen went blank, although I could still hear fans of the game running.”

“When I went back to it, it would just open the main desktop without (the notice from) the usual login page or anything,” he explained.

“My computer never really shut down at all.”

“Surprised and ashamed“

That in itself was not enough to worry the British student, who was busy with exams and courses at the time.

Even when his hand was burned, at first he didn’t consider him to be the victim of a hack.



New bitcoins require super-powerful computers.

It was actually a mistake that led him to discover it.

“I was playing with a program that monitors computer activity and everything seemed normal, but I accidentally left it on overnight,” he recalls.

“The next time I checked the screen, I discovered that my computer had been sending a lot of information to a strange website that I had never visited and had never heard of.”

That website was a mining page used to collect coins.

Abdelrhman knew immediately what that meant.

“I was surprised and also a little embarrassed because I have always been proud to keep my PC safe, when there was actually someone who was using it to make money without my knowing it.”

“It is really frustrating to know that there was a program running without me knowing and someone was secretly mining, destroying my hardware and stealing my electricity“

Extended problem

There could be hundreds, or even thousands of victims like Abdelrhman, who are unconsciously fueling the profits of this hacker or others.

Although the young man knows his computer well, he had difficulty discovering the error.



According to an investigation by Palo Alto Networks, attacks are on the rise.

Abdelrhman believes he only found out about the hacker code bug.

Code fault

Mining software is generally designed to work only during periods of inactivitylike when the computer is on “Standby”.

But on Abdelrhman’s computer, the mining software was activated while using the machine.

“These attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Hackers use techniques to hide their behavior, “says Alex Hinchliffe, an intelligence analyst at Palo Alto Networks.

“Cyber ​​criminals seek to attack as many victims as them may be possible. The more systems that have fallen on their networks, be they PCs, servers, cloud services, mobile devices and other smart devices, the better, since cryptocurrencies can be mined in a relatively discreet way. ”

“On the rise”

Experts say that the threat of hijacking of our computers increases and decreases with the fluctuating price of cryptocurrencies.

According to Palo Alto Networks research, attacks are on the rise.



Experts say the threat of hijacking our computers increases and decreases with the fluctuating price of cryptocurrencies.

“It is not as profitable as it used to be for hackers, so crypto miners appear in the strangest places on the Internet to maximize the number of victims, “adds Ryan Kalember of Proofpoint, another security company.

“Very often they add (their viruses) to the free software code, so we see them hidden in strange programs all over the internet ”.

Security specialists say that computer users should be aware of changes to their computers, such as decreased performance or configuration changes.

It is also a good idea to install some security software and perform regular antivirus scans.

