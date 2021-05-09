Hackers Behind Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack Demand Money

15 minutes. Colonial Pipeline, the largest pipeline network in the United States (USA), paralyzed all its operations due to a ransomware attack in which a group of hackers blocked access to the company’s computers and asked for money to free them.

In a statement, Colonial revealed that had to suspend all its operations Friday for a ransomware attack or data hijacking.

The company has not disclosed who could be behind the attack. However, Cybersecurity experts point to “DarkSide”, a group based in eastern Europe, as a possible suspect.

The Georgia-based company said it is working “diligently” to resolve the issue and minimize disruption to its customers.

For now fuel transportation is still suspended in the 8,850 kilometers of pipelines managed by Colonial and that they are essential to supply the large population centers in the east and south of the country.

Colonial transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day. It does so from the refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the south and east of the US.

Its importance is vital for the east coast of the country, since is responsible for 45% of the transportation of fuels in that area, according to its website.

To restore service, Colonial said it hired a “major” cybersecurity company and is collaborating with government agencies.

Colonial did not disclose the name of the company. However, US media point to FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity firms in the US that offers its services to companies and governments.

Possible impacts

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident, according to a White House spokesman. He also assured that cybersecurity agencies are doing everything possible so that Colonial can restore fuel transportation as soon as possible.

The company has not provided details on how long the pipelines will be closed.. It also hasn’t revealed how much money hackers are asking to free their computers.

According to cybersecurity company Coveware, last year ransomware victims had to pay an average of $ 310,000 to unlock their computer systems.

The one from Colonial It is one of the largest ransomware attacks ever made public in the US..

Some lawmakers have already called for tighter regulations to protect the country’s energy infrastructure. In addition, they have expressed concern about the impact it could have on fuel prices.

So far, the impact on fuel prices has been minimal, with the value of gasoline and diesel rising by just 1% in the futures markets.

However, if the interruption lasts for several days, the effects could be negative and especially affect the southeast of the country, alerted the American Automobile Association.