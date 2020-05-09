hackers linked to Iran, carried out a cyberattack on the laboratory that created remdesivir, a drug that is currently being tested to see its effectiveness against coronavirus.“data-reactid =” 12 “> A group of hackers linked to Iran carried out a cyberattack on the laboratory that created remdesivir, a drug that is currently being tested to see its efficacy against the coronavirus.

The affected medical center, belonging to the company Gilead Sciences Inc, is the main developer of one of the remedies that maintains the hope of various scientists in the world regarding its efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.

When it came to hacking, there were a series of various cyber attacks against US personnel working inside the laboratory. The information was revealed through the testimony of three experts in this type of crime, who are also security experts.

The method used by Iranian hackers was based on pishing, that is, through a fake email designed especially for the theft of passwords, they managed to obtain information from a high position of the laboratory.

Hackers attacked lab that created remdesivir

Plus

Hackers and laboratory attack in the US

Israeli computer security firm ClearSky was the one to point out that the attacks came directly from Iran. During the last years this agency, in charge of monitoring the activity on the web of that country, has been in charge of following any type of computer theft from the Islamic Republic.

What’s more, according to the agency, the group of Iranian hackers is trying to access secret information that the laboratory currently manages. The method used by hackers is based on impersonating journalists, requesting information to be sent via email.

Hackers attacked lab that created remdesivir

Plus

However, the Iranian mission group at the United Nations pointed out that their country has no relation to the recent attacks carried out on the Gilead Sciences Inc. laboratory. In recent times, these types of attacks have increased due to the growing interest. from hackers regarding COVID-19.

Actions cybernetics of the country are defensive and destined for national defense. it does not lead a war in cyberspace. All of the country’s cyber actions are defensive and aimed at national defense. “

Hackers attacked lab that created remdesivir

Plus

Read more

On the other hand, there are other rumors that hackers from the same country had tried to attack the World Health Organization (WHO), using similar methods.

remdesivir it is an antiviral drug that could be effective in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “data-reactid =” 86 “> The Gilead Sciences Inc. laboratory has not publicly referred to the alleged attack, to stay out of the controversy. that remdesivir is an antiviral medication that could be effective in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hackers attacked lab that created remdesivir appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 87 “> The post Hackers attacked laboratory that created remdesivir appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.