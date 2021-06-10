Hackers attack Electronic Arts (EA) and steal the source code of ‘FIFA 21’

Electronic Arts (EA), one of the largest and most important video game distributors in the world, suffered a severe cyber attack. According to information from Vice and Motherboard, a group of hackers stole the source code of some video games. Even more worrisome, the attackers gained access to internal development tools, mainly highlighting Frostbite, the graphics engine that makes titles like the recently announced Battlefield 2042 possible.

Through various private internet forums, the hackers hinted that they attacked all EA services, thus managing to steal 780 GB of files. Stolen source codes include, for example, that of FIFA 21 Y The sims, two games widely popular with the gaming community. Additionally, they point out that they have in their possession “patented works” by the US company and other development tools (SDK) apart from Frostbite.

As is common in these types of cyberattacks, hackers have apparently put the stolen material up for sale. An EA representative confirmed to Motherboard that the attack was real: “We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion to our network where a limited amount of source code was stolen from games related tools.” Despite the seriousness of the matter, EA states that players’ personal information is safe. In addition, they consider that the attack will not cause an impact on their business:

“Player data was not accessed and we have no reason to believe that there is any risk to player privacy. We made security improvements after the incident and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of the ongoing criminal investigation. “

EA isn’t the only video game company targeted by hackers

Unfortunately, EA is not the only video game company that has been the victim of cyberattacks in recent months. Last February, CD Projekt RED, responsible for The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 saga, suffered a ransomware attack that slowed his work rate. In addition, hackers stole the source code of Cyberpunk 2077 and the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The files, apparently, have already been circulating on the internet for a couple of weeks.

