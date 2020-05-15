A group of hackers broke into the Army’s information system and posted four medical tests carried out by President Jair Bolsonaro at the Armed Forces Hospital between June 2019 and January 2020 on the internet. In all these tests, the agent identified himself with his baptism, contrary to what he did with exams for covid-19, when he claims to have used pseudonyms. The results delivered to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Tuesday, 12, were negative for the disease.

The information about the cyber attack was published on the website of Época magazine on the afternoon of Thursday, 14, and confirmed by Estadão. The Army is still assessing the scale of the problem.

Bolsonaro has publicly stated that he has used codenames to do exams since 2010. “What have I done in the last 10 years, to be sure? I already had a prescription from a manipulation pharmacy. I always talked to the doctor, ‘put on the fancy name because you can go there, ‘Jair Bolsonaro’, it was already good, especially in 2010, when I started showing up a lot, you know; someone can do something weird. And so it was in every exam I do there is a code “, he said in Wednesday the 13th.

In a statement, the Force reported that “immediate steps have been taken to mitigate any consequences”. After the conclusion of an investigation “the necessary technical and legal actions will be developed”, according to the Army.

A Twitter account with the name DigitalSp4ce, which claims the hacker attack and was suspended in the middle of the afternoon, posted the following message: “Only after months did the president decide to show his exams, this intrigued our group, we decided to go back and invade the Database of the hospital where the collection took place, and guess what? Nothing proves that such a collection was made, even with a pseudonym. “

When forwarding reports of his coronavirus exams to the Supreme Court on Tuesday night, the president used pseudomes. In two reports, the names are of other people, but the CPF and the date of birth are Bolsonaro’s. In a third test, he is only called “patient 5”, without citing any document numbers.

“For the exams, the fictitious names Airton Guedes and Rafael Augusto Alves da Costa Ferraz were used to register with the accredited laboratory Sabin, and all personal data from the civil registry with the official bodies were preserved,” says letter signed by Rui Yutaka Matsuda, logistic commander of the Armed Forces Hospital, where the first two tests were carried out.

Bolsonaro’s exams were only released after the Estadão go to court asking for access to them, claiming that the president’s health in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic is information of public interest. The president had already announced the negative results on social networks, but he refused to show the reports. Bolsonaro has appealed to prevent the court decision from being enforced.

