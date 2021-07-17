Hacker stole identities of multiple victims killed in Surfside condo collapse

July 16, 2021

Disturbing reports are emerging of a hacker preying on those who died in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

In this sense, the authorities indicated that the criminal is seeing the names of the victims on the news and then stealing their identities.

Given this, the mayor of Surfside, Charles Burkett, explained to a local media that he is astonished and hopes that an arrest will be made soon.

“(They) violated the rights of an individual, but worse than that, a deceased individual and a grieving family,” he said.

In addition, families are encouraged to check the credit of their loved ones to make sure they were not the target, either.

“It’s terrible,” Burkett said. “I can’t wait to put a face on these events right now, and I think all of South Florida is eager to see who would do something like this, what kind of person would do something like this. But I’m looking forward to our police department stopping them, and they are out there looking. I wouldn’t want to be that person right now. “

