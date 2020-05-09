Hacker says revenge will come very soon

The Hacker says that revenge will come very soon. New promo issued by the Hacker during SmackDown with the novelty of a female voice.

The mysterious WWE hacker returned on SmackDown tonight in a segment where he gave the following message.

“I will tell you one thing, revenge is coming and is coming very soon”

Sma # SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PFFn0xllrq – WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 9, 2020

In this new message, the most novel thing of all is that the message is spoken by a female voice, increasing the chances that the entire mystery of the hacker will finally result in a group where several of the rumored fighters such as Chad Gable or Ali.

A female WWE Hacker?

Within the women’s division right now there are three fighters who are outside the company’s stories, one of them is still injured, which is Ember Moonbut the other two are waiting for a chance again and they are Peyton Royce and Billie Kay who form The IIconics.

In addition to this we have also seen that the latest Hacker twitter messages have changed location and now there is Uneedus in Louisiana. Something curious since if we separate it we see the phrase U Need Us, which makes it even more clear that it can be a group.

The Hacker’s previous locations were Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; Last Chance, Ohio; and Neversink, New York.

