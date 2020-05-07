A hacker discovers that after buying Tesla car parts, it is possible to access personal information, as each piece continues to be linked to the data of the owner of origin

Tesla has become known for the quality and sophistication of its cars, something that is reflected in each of the parts assembled in vehicles and that is uniquely linked to the car.

Thanks to the technologies and sensors of Tesla, many of the parts of each of their cars are linked via serial number, to a specific model and to a single owner, so that they can be monitored from the car for the safety of its passengers, carry out maintenance or simply to keep track of them. Being uniquely linked to a car, these parts also include information specific to that particular vehicle that, even once removed and replaced by another, still contains.

The MCU (Media Control Unit), is the main computer of the cars, and is in charge of not only controlling the advanced functions, but also the online entertainment system, which is the one that contains the most personal information.

According to the Explica.co portal, a researcher is taking advantage of the unique IDs of each piece of the Tesla to buy second-hand spare parts at Ebay and access the personal and special information contained in said part once removed from the car.

As a result of the above, a hacker recently bought up 13 MCU second-hand Tesla and managed to access the information contained therein, including personal information from the previous owner and third parties.

Tesla Model 3.

Credit: Courtesy Tesla.

The stored data are of great importance, and include from the phone books of all the smartphones linked to the Tesla, call logs with hundreds of entries, calendar events, passwords Spotify and W-Fi stored in plain text, locations of houses, work and all the places you browsed, as well as session cookies that allowed access to Netflix and Youtube, accounts of Gmail attached, among others.

According to the hacker, in statements for the same medium, some service center employees sell intact units instead of returning them, which means that they only create a destruction or elimination record internally.

The main problem is that MCU Tesla stores information in a database SQLite It is not removed until the blocks on the hard disk that store it are overwritten with new data. This translates into a problem when trying to sell a second-hand Tesla or rent a Tesla car, because someone with certain tools can access the stored personal information and data of the linked phone.

**********

It may interest you.

.