Hacking activities against companies in the United States and other countries more than doubled in some measurements last month, with digital thieves taking advantage of the more fragile security generated by employees who are working from home, due to social detachment policies because of of the coronavirus.

Corporate security teams find it more difficult to protect data when it is dispersed on home computers with widely varying configurations and on company machines connecting remotely, experts say.

Even remote workers using virtual private networks (VPNs), with secure tools for digital traffic, are having problems.

Software and security company VMWare Carbon Black said this week that monitored ransomware attacks increased 148% in March from the previous month.

“There is a digital historic event taking place at the bottom of this pandemic, and there is a cybercrime pandemic,” said Tom Kellerman, cyber security strategist at VMWare.

With data from Team Cymru, which has sensors with access to millions of networks, researchers at Arctic Security in Finland found that the number of networks experiencing malicious activity more than doubled in March in the United States and in many European countries compared to January .

The biggest jump came when computers responded to checks when they shouldn’t have. These scans usually look for vulnerable software that allows for deeper attacks.

The researchers plan to release their findings country by country next week.

Rules for secure communication, such as barring connections to disreputable web addresses, tend to be less enforced when users take computers home, said analyst Lari Huttunen of Arctic.

This means that previously secure networks can be exposed. In many cases, corporate firewalls and security policies protect machines that have been infected by viruses or targeted malware, but outside the office this protection can drop dramatically, allowing infected machines to communicate again with the original hackers.

This was made worse because the sharp increase in the volume of access to VPNs has led some stressed technology departments to allow less stringent security policies.

“Everyone is trying to keep these connections active, and security controls or filters are not keeping up with these levels,” said Huttunen.

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

