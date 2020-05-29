A suspected hacker, who calls himself org0n on Twitter, has recently blamed a series of cyber attacks on government agencies. Apparently, the objective of this hacker is to teach governments (as she has also done the same with Peru and Colombia) about the security gap on their official pages. Orgon has so far attacked six official Mexican government sites.

Through his Twitter account, Orgon warned that he had hijacked the official pages of the Juárez City Council, in Chihuahua, Although the Municipal President, Armando Cabada Alvídrez, ruled out that possibility, assuring that the site was only under maintenance. After this attack, it was the turn of the site of the National Institute for Adult Education (INEA), the procurement site of the Ministry of Health, the page of the Jiutepec City Council, the site of INDAUTOR procedures of the Ministry of Culture and the page of the municipality of Abasolo, with more than more than 14 thousand documents exposed in PDF and more than 3 thousand excel files, according to security specialist Hiram Camarillo.

“Your system has some flaws, human flaws over technical ones. The administrator does not learn from their mistakes or correct them … One of my intentions is to notice the security holes present. By stigmatizing (in) security is that we are as we are … with our vulnerable peoples before the world. Is it possible to live in a world where we learn from our mistakes? ”Orgon writes in his attacks.

So far, with the exception of the Juárez authorities, none of the other government agencies has made a clarification in this regard. Last April, the Migration Institute and the Ministry of the Economy also suffered attacks on their servers.

