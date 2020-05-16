Germany, the largest European power, technically entered a recession between January and March after adding two consecutive quarters in decline, so that the three largest economies in the EU (the German country, France and Italy) are already in a recessive phase. Spain, the fourth largest economy, is currently spared although, along with France and Italy, they are the three countries that experienced the greatest decrease in the first quarter (between more than double and almost triple that of Germany) due to the pandemic and the confinements since mid-March, which penalizes them more intensely for their high dependence on the tourism sector.

As Eurostat (the European statistical office) advanced yesterday, the EU and the eurozone suffered the largest quarterly falls since the statistical series (which dates back to 1995, a quarter of a century ago) and the most intense in the interannual rate since 2009, in the midst of the international financial crisis.

The EU (27 countries) decreased 3.3% compared to the previous quarter and the euro monetary area (19 nations) fell 3.8%, even though the pandemic and confinement did not start to impact until the end of February in Italy and the beginning of March in the rest.

Compared to the same quarter of 2019, seasonally adjusted GDP decreased by 2.6% in the EU and 3.2% in the eurozone.

From the advanced data, highlights the entry into recession of Germany, which is the largest economy in the area, and the strong punishment of the three largest countries in the south. Germany, which had already fallen 0.1% in the fourth quarter, left 2.2% between January and March.

The most intense falls have been suffered by France (-5.8%), Spain (-5.2%) and Italy (-4.7%), along with Slovakia (-5.4%). Their collapses have been between more than double and almost triple that of the German decline (-2.2%). This is because the three largest Latin countries are also the largest tourist destinations in the area. Eurostat did not offer data from other smaller countries but also very touristy ones like Greece. Two other countries heavily penalized by the pandemic were Portugal and Belgium, with decreases in both cases of 3.9%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Institute of International Finance (IFF), the European Commission, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Deutsche Bank (which reiterated it yesterday), JP Morgan, Société Générale, ING, Moody’s, S&P and other analysts had already warned of the extremely high impact of the pandemic in the countries most dependent on tourist flows.

The German decline between January and March, although a third less than the eurozone average, is the largest the country has suffered since 2008-2009 (during the outbreak of the previous crisis), and the second most intense since it occurred. in 1990 after German reunification.

The only hopeful news came from China. The Asian giant and the origin of the pandemic, experienced a growth of its industrial production in April of 3.9% in the interannual rate, although it is 1.5 points lower than that of the same month of 2019. The US suffered its biggest drop in 100 years.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, again committed to a budget that doubles the current allocation. In turn, the ambassadors of the 27 agreed to the SURE fund to finance ERTES with very soft loans. Spain will request it, said Minister Calviño.

.