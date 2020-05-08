May 8, 2020 | 3:05 pm

Arturo Herrera, Secretary of the Treasury, recalled that the VAT that platforms such as Netlix, will begin to inform the Tax Administration Service (SAT), does not represent a new tax or increase in rates.

On Thursday, Netflix, a content-on-demand platform, notified its users of the increase in the price of its services, due to VAT collection, starting in June.

Herrera indicated in his Twitter account that VAT was created in 1980, so it did not contemplate digital services such as those offered by streaming platforms and the agreement now is for these platforms to retain said taxes to which users are obliged to pay , but for which there was no operating scheme.

The foregoing was approved within the framework of the Economic Package 2020 “so that, from June 1, 2020, digital service companies (not residents in the country, such as Netflix) withhold the VAT that users are obliged to pay of those services ”, commented the head of the Treasury.

The tax measures for the # Digital Economy that take effect on June 1 do not represent new taxes or rate increases. These measures aim to make compliance with existing tax payments, such as #IVA, operationally easier. – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G) May 8, 2020

Although Netflix is ​​not obliged to issue an electronic invoice that includes a QR code and a digital stamp or tax sheet, yes you are required to provide proof that specifies the concept and amount of the service, as well as the itemized VAT, according to the VAT Law.

The above whenever requested by the recipient of the services. The vouchers must meet the requirements to identify service providers and recipients, in accordance with the VAT Law.

Although for some specialists this facility for foreign companies such as Netflix is ​​a disadvantage for national companies, which are asked for many more requirements for the issuance of invoices.

Previously, in May 2019, the Treasury and some digital service platforms such as Uber reached an agreement to withhold the VAT and ISR caused in the transport and delivery of food activities carried out through the intermediation of digital platforms.

Companies like Uber or Spotify and the digitization that have imposed on the economy, have put in check the world’s tax systems, which seek that all these companies pay taxes in the countries where they generate profits, and the solution is seen every time closer.

Under the G20 mandate, the inclusive framework of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), 134 countries, including Mexico, have agreed to block the way for digital platforms and thus, begin to pay taxes in the countries in which they have operations.

The OECD has proposed schemes in which the remaining profits of multinationals are distributed among the countries in which their consumers are. For example, if 20% of Netflix’s income is generated in Mexico, that 20% will pay ISR in Mexico.

With information from Itzel Castañares and Carmen Luna.