Arturo Herrera, Secretary of the Treasury, said that the government is preparing more economic measures to alleviate the crisis generated by the confinement that has been implemented to slow down the rate of contagion of the coronavirus.

In a television interview with ADN40, Herrera commented that in the following days they will announce a guarantee package so that commercial banks can accelerate loans to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that have been affected by the pandemic.

Banco de México launched two measures in recent weeks to help private and development banks accelerate loans to MSMEs and individuals, and include some 350,000 million pesos.

In order for them to lend them, and this is just about to become operational, they need, among other things, that they be accompanied, for example, by guarantees from development banks, and this will be a lever and very, very important support . There is a part that we have to leverage that is probably going to be around 50,000 or 60,000 million pesos, maybe more

Arturo Herrera said.

On the other hand, he commented that the reopening of the country’s economy, after two months of confinement, must be very orderly because a new outbreak of infections would be “terrible”.

Mexico will gradually transition to the so-called “new normal” under a traffic light scheme, despite the fact that practically the entire country is on high alert.

Today the most important risk for the economy’s trajectory in the rest of the year is not what happened in the last two months, but rather that we can do it in a very orderly, very smooth way.

Herrera said.

Known infections are over 90,000, while COVID-19 related deaths are around 10,000. Mexico is among the top 10 countries with the most deaths in the world due to the epidemic originating in China at the end of 2019.

Last week, the central bank estimated that the Mexican economy will contract to 8.8% this year due to the effects of the pandemic, while analysts consulted by the monetary entity reduced its GDP forecast to -7.99%

The head of the Treasury also commented that he has been meeting every week with some sector, in particular with the Business Coordinating Council and with its head, Carlos Salazar, this amid the differences that some businessmen have had with the federal government.

“I have been saying very openly for the past few weeks that this is part of the responsibility of how to rebuild that relationship, how to build bridges (…) I have an extraordinary relationship that is not just a good personal relationship, it is a relationship of Trust that this is not easy, but it is also a very constructive relationship. ”

