Habits to work on a good self-esteem | Pexels

Having high self-esteem is an everyday job, Despite the security that others can show, it is not something you are born with, nor do you have from one day to the next. Especially When the days come when you feel like you’re not good enough, that’s when you should reinforce these habits the most.

Contrary to what many people think, low self-esteem and lack of self-love is not a problem you are born with. The formation and perception of ourselves are caused by experiences, stages of life and especially by the people around you. However, self-esteem is a factor that will mold and change.

There can be many reasons why you don’t feel valuable, especially in the case of women who by culture, their self-esteem is based on beauty standards, fear of failure or crucial decisions on issues of couples, studies and life in general. So here we tell you the habits to start working on your self-esteem.

Habits to work on a good self-esteem

Stop being too self-critical

Being critical of ourselves is an exercise that we should all do. However, when the point comes when our negative thoughts are stronger than the positive ones it is an alarm signal that we are being very hard on ourselves.

Self-criticism can be motivating, but when it is toxic and only focuses on the bad it is self-destructive, being totally negative and this prevents us from feeling good about our own achievements. Thoughts are complex and complicated and only we can take control.

Stop surrounding yourself with critical people

For healthy self-esteem, it is important to surround ourselves with people who do not fill our lives with negativity. Our circle of family and friends should be places of emotional support and support, not a hostile place that generates anxiety and even fear.

Habits to work on a good self-esteem. Pexels

Human beings are complex and different due to our upbringing, appearance and above all personality. So there is no level of comparison between you and someone else. Each one is making their achievements, merits, and even their beauty has its own brilliance, among human beings none are equal.

Work on your traumatic experiences

If you had a traumatic experience or an event that marked you, it is important that you let off steam, analyze what happened and most importantly, always accept and acknowledge when we need help. Talking and going to therapy are the steps to healthy emotional and mental health.

Visit our YouTube channel

.