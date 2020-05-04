Habits as a couple to improve intimacy and strengthen love | Pexels

It is said that in the love There are no magic formulas, but if we can say anything, it is that custom is the worst enemy of any relationship, that is why we have compiled the best couple habits to improve intimacy and strengthen love.

And it is that when you have been with a person for so long, we could fall into comfort, even stop appreciating him, but we must remember why we choose ourselves and trust that we are at home, that this person is our homeThat feeling must always be mutual.

Habits as a couple to improve intimacy and strengthen love, they are simpler than you think, the only requirement is that both you and you couple work on them and be constant by then yes, make that wonderful, transparent and ardent relationship something permanent for as long as they are in the world.

While, self-love is the first requirement to love someone, once we decide to share life with another person, there are great changes, great rewards and of course, great challenges, but with these habits we will be able to achieve a balance that in a few words, It will make our relationship extraordinary.

Habits of happy couples to put into practice

Maybe there are things on the list that your partner and you already do, but others will be a challenge. Doing them daily will automatically make them happen later and their relationship will be stronger. Take note

1.- Constant and mutual learning

Remember to be grateful for what you do for each other, even in differences, to recognize what one contributes to the life of the other and ways in which they make them want to be better. In a relationship the other inspires us and we inspire him, we must always remember that too.

2.- Goodbye to shame

In love there is no place for fear or doubt, so both should show themselves as they are, in body, soul, mind and heart. Yes, there are things that cause us doubt, uncertainty, but many times that fear is ours and not really something that our partner causes.

When you show yourself completely and the other does the same, they become inseparable.

3.- Kisses

Kisses are to love like gasoline to a car. In kisses we find love, affection, protection, desire, peace, and it has been proven that in intimacy pleasure increases when there are many kisses and caresses.

4.- Hugs

It is the principle of physical contact, it helps us to feel peace, security, to improve the mood and reinforce all ties with our partner, it can say more than any word if it is given at the right time. Embrace each other constantly and you will feel that whatever happens, everything will be fine.

5.- Fun of all kinds

Since you and your partner plan to spend your whole life together, it is important that in addition to lovers, they know how to be friends, that they treat each other with kindness, that they laugh constantly, until they do something silly. When they learn to laugh together, it is much easier to increase passion, trust and love.

6.- Communication, trust and honesty

In love there is understanding and transparency, it is not about talking all the time, but about telling us what is important, telling us what bothers us and making agreements that allow the relationship to continue on the best terms. It is also about talking to each other and listening to each other to find our best harmony.

7.- News

Working together will come the need for new experiences, from a trip, a skill to details in privacy, what is necessary to avoid falling into a routine. When they are excited, motivated, and willing, boredom and habit have no place.

8.- Support

We do not need a partner who judges us or repeats “I told you so” when something goes wrong, but someone who trusts, offers their help and gives us the benefit of the doubt even if it is crazy or something else.

We can go far, but when we have the support of the loved one, then there are no limits, it gives us strength when we feel exhausted.

9.- Flirting and seduction

Never stop expressing how much the other attracts you and provoke him, it is important that both do it or the one who always does will get tired, ending the relationship. Flirting, seducing, the other tells you how much we observe him, that we take care of him, that we are interested in him and that is why he increases passion.

In addition to kisses and hugs, here come the risqué messages, the caresses, the phrases in the ear and everything that makes our skin stand on end.

10.- Respect

In love, everything can happen, but it is also important to draw limits, accept when the other says “no”, accept their differences, their essence and not impose our way of thinking and feeling. Without respect there can be no love, because someone who truly loves does not take advantage of what the other feels to get away with it.

.