Robin Haase is one of the best known faces on the circuit. The Dutch tennis player, away from the elite after some physical discomfort in recent years, was trying to find his rhythm and his best tennis until the world coronavirus pandemic has forced to postpone all tennis activities. However, that has given him time to give a very interesting interview to the Tennis with an Accent podcast, in which he reveals very interesting information about the situation of the circuit and personal anecdotes from his own sports career. These are some of the most interesting snippets:

On the postponement of Roland Garros: “I was quite surprised, I was a bit shocked. You can look on the positive side: it is good that they still intend to play the event, both for the people who work there and for the fans, but I think that in the situation in that we are, with everyone affected, one of the most important things is communication. All together we have to solve the problems and difficulties that arise. I think they were a little selfish, I did not like the way they communicated it ”

On tennis having an organization that unifies players: “It is a difficult subject. There are other sports in which there is one, two organizations that manage the whole show. In tennis there are the ATP, the ITF, the Grand Slams. Be careful, I think it is a magnificent circuit, with many fans, but it can be better and I think it would be better with just one organization. It is very difficult to achieve because there are many interested parties, as an example is the situation of Roland Garros, but it makes sense to at least make an assessment of the situation. Maybe we should have fewer tennis stakeholders. ”

On a possible tennis crisis in the future without the Big-3: “I think the answer to this is found in the past. The same could be asked when Agassi and Sampras reigned, the same could be said when we had Borg, Lendl. I don’t think tennis has a problem. As an athlete you cannot be bigger than sport. Yes, we have incredible players, not only the Big-3 or the Top-4, also outside of it we have players like Wawrinka who play tennis that hooks people. However, now we have for example the NextGen, which I think is a great ATP move. To have those players beating the best is a good sign, they are great kids and I think they will make the best not miss so much today. “

On the revelations he made when he was still a member of the Players Council: “I don’t use social media much to make a public statement. This was one of the few cases, but I did it quite respectfully and with an informative intention, so that people would know why I left the Council. It is clear that the press gave him disproportionate treatment, but what I said was quite clear. To this day I cannot speak to you about the Council, I was there for four, five or six years and some players still think that I am there, but I don’t know anything about the topics they are about or what they are talking about. I wanted to focus a little more on my career and away from politics. If you ask me about a topic that was discussed a lot at the time, I proposed many topics but there is a big problem: the time of the Players is very limited. Perhaps my proposals were not as important as others; there was a moment when I saw that it was not worth following. Many topics were discussed: in relation to the environment, to possible rule changes, the Challenger circuit … a lot of things. “

On his match against Nadal at Wimbledon 2010, where he fell in 5 sets: “I was lucky that day because national television broadcast it. At the same time, the soccer World Cup was being played and my match was shown just before a national team match. Even the start was delayed because that match went to 5 sets, so a few million people saw me at home (laughs). I have a curious anecdote from that match. There is always a bit of psychological play before the matches, especially in this type of tournaments. Before going on court, Rafa made I would wait almost 10 minutes. That may be a little trick by the opponent to make him feel more nervous and more pressured, but the longer he waited, the more I wanted to face him. In the first 3 games I had already connected 8 aces, in the third set I did 4 consecutive aces, something I have done like 3 times in my entire life, so I will never forget it (laughs). I lost in 5 sets, I went back to the locker room and said to my coach: “Too good. I couldn’t do more today“That happens very rarely, going to the locker room and not being able to reproach yourself. I count those games with the fingers of one hand.”

About the serious injury that left him almost two years in the dry dock: “I got injured in March or April 2008 but I tried to play the Olympics and was competing for two more months. So, during a tournament, my knee was completely blocked and I realized that I urgently needed surgery. I was out for a year and It was very difficult moments because I did not know if I would play again. I returned to the circuit in 2010 and I won 5 Challengers, I played against Nadal at Wimbledon after previously defeating Blake … that year many things worked, it was one of the greatest achievements of My career. If I remember correctly, I went back to the top-70 and started without ranking, it was incredible. ”

On his semifinals in Montreal in 2017: “I think it was the biggest success of my career, something very special. I have talked about the Golden Generation of Dutch tennis, for example Sjeng Schalken, of how I feel healthy envy of his career. Schalken reached the Grand Slam semifinals, was a quarterfinalist on several occasions, eleven titles … he had an incredible career. When I made those semifinals, although I didn’t know it, I heard that I was only the third player in the history of Dutch tennis to reach the semifinals of a Masters category event; Schalken himself was unable to do so. That shows how difficult it is to go far in these events. It’s something I’m very proud of. ”

On who is the most difficult circuit player to face: “The player that is hardest to play against is Djokovic. Without a doubt. Makes you feel like you’re an amateur player, it is very difficult to play against him. I have never even come close to winning a set against him, against the rest I have won sets and matches. It has no weaknesses. Against other tennis players I have felt that, sometimes, I can do them some damage with my serve; Against him he felt he had no idea how to get some kind of advantage. “

