Haase and Struff qualify for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/02/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

The Dutch player Robin haase, number 39 of the ATP and the German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff, number 60 of the ATP won in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in one hour and eight minutes by 6-3 and 6-4 to australians Matthew ebden Y John-Patrick Smith, number 72 of the ATP and number 71 of the ATP respectively. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The defeated pair could not break the serve to their opponents once, while the winners did it twice. Likewise, Haase and Struff had a 67% first serve and did not commit any double faults, managing to win 74% of the service points, while the data of their rivals are 56% effective, 2 double faults and 68 % of points obtained at service.

During the round of 32, the winners will face the winners of the match between Benjamin Bonzi Y Antoine hoang against Michael venus Y John peers.

The tournament French Open Doubles Masc. It is celebrated on exterior clay and a total of 64 couples participate in it. In addition, its celebration takes place between May 30 and June 12 in パ リ.