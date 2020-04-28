Stresses that they are not responsible for poor car performance

Steiner acknowledges that he does not have time to receive a new pilot

Haas boss Guenther Steiner defends that it would not have been fair to do without Romain Grosjean or Kevin Magnussen for this year because the performance of 2019 was not the fault of the drivers, but the car.

Haas had his worst season last year because of his misunderstanding of Pirelli tires. The team spent the entire season taking steps back to understand where they were wrong.

Many fans proposed to change the drivers, especially Romain Grosjean after the touch with Grosjean at the beginning of the race in Great Britain, which meant a double abandonment for the team.

Romain did not have an easy campaign, in fact it was the worst for the Frenchman in Formula 1 if you look at his locker, as he only collected eight points. However, Guenther Steiner argues that it would not have been fair to blame any of its drivers for a problem that was actually the car.

“Changing a pilot or both is like blaming them too, which I think is not fair.. The performance of the car has nothing to do with them, “Steiner told GP Racing.

Grosjean and Magnussen have been teammates at Haas since the 2017 season. Although Steiner admits that a lineup change can sometimes be positive, he acknowledges that he is very busy right now and that he does not have time to help a new driver adjust to the team. . That is why he has chosen to renew Romain and Kevin.

“Sometimes the change is good because you start a new dynamic, but you can’t start something new and then lose yourself. I have more important things to do. I can’t spend time with a new pilot, I’m already at the top of my job,” adds Steiner for end up.

