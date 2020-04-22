The team leader declares to be in constant contact with Gene Haas

Highlights the importance of competing again when possible

The Formula 1 teams are going through a difficult economic situation due to the lack of Grand Prix due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. In addition, the continuity of all the teams is not 100% guaranteed, as there must first be a new Pact of Concord. However, Guenther Steiner is optimistic about Haas’s intentions.

The team leader has revealed the conversations he has had with Gene Haas, owner of the team. They both want Haas to continue in Formula 1 beyond this 2020 season, although Steiner thinks that everything depends on what finally happens with the races planned for this year.

“I think Gene wants to continue, but we need to be sure that we can get through this season without spending. I am confident that we will continue and talk to him almost daily in this crisis. I keep him up to date on everything. I need him more than when everything goes smoothly. problems, “he said in statements collected by Ekstra Bladet.

Steiner has stressed the importance of returning to a certain normality for everyone, especially for those with less resources. In these moments not only the teams have no income, but also the sponsors are affected by their objectives.

“We are working hard to continue. Everything that has been said before is in the trash. Now we fight to have races again this year. Forget how we perform in them, we must have races so that the sponsors get some benefit. The teams are like any other business when they have no income, “he explained.

Formula 1 works to set a budget ceiling. Initially, it was agreed that it would be 156 million euros, but with the current crisis some teams are asking for the amount to be reduced substantially. Steiner makes it clear that an agreement has to be reached before putting your mind to something else.

“The line is marked by the signing of the Pact of Concord. There is a lot of discussion about the budget ceiling. Before we agree, no team will sign it. To think in the medium term we need to fix the short term, but I think we have the will to continue, “he said to finish.

