Haas hopes to solve the Schumacher seat problem for Hungary

Schumacher, who is in his first season in F1, revealed last month that he had been sitting in a lopsided position since making his Haas debut earlier in the year.

But it was not due to a problem with the seat, but to Schumacher’s own body shape, which has seen him face a similar scenario throughout his junior racing career.

Schumacher sought advice from four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel on the matter, while Haas only learned of the problem through his mother, Corinna, at Paul Ricard.

The head of the Haas F1 team, Gunther Steiner, revealed last week at Silverstone that there are plans to get a new seat in time for next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix in an attempt to fix things.

“We hope next time it’s not crooked,” Steiner said.

“I actually talked to Mick when we were at the factory on Tuesday, and we laughed a little at it, because it came out so big, this crooked seat (story).”

“For sure it will be ready for Hungary. If we do it on Monday, it will be ready for Hungary. But whether it is crooked or not, I don’t know yet.”

“The plan is to have a straight seat in Hungary.”

For this to happen, Schumacher said the seat will have to be shifted to compensate for its own natural position.

“The seat is symmetrical, I’m not – and it just took me long enough to figure it out,” Schumacher said.

“But again, I think the fact is that now we will have to make a crooked seat, so that I am focused on the car.”

Schumacher said in Austria last month that the seat offset was “small” and a “secondary concern” for the Haas team during its debut season in F1.

The German rider has beaten his teammate, Nikita Mazepin, in qualifying at all but one grand prix so far this year, and has beaten him on track in seven of the nine races they have both completed.