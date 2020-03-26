The Haas F1 team confirmed Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi and Swiss Louis Delétraz today as their reserve and test drivers for the 2020 season.

The Brazilian, also a member of Escudería Telmex Telcel, has been working with the team since November 2018, when he made his debut driving the team’s car at Pirelli tire tests in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, Pietro has worked together with the North American team driving the car in training (more than 2,000 kilometers have passed since then) and also in tuning F1 with the simulator.

In his new role, Fittipaldi will continue to work with the team on the simulator, but will now also be available to the team during the F1 GPs of the 2020 season, which was delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. As for Louis Delétraz this year he will compete again in the FIA ​​Formula 2 with Charouz Racing, with the aim of surpassing the three podiums and the eighth place of the championship, obtained in 2019. His next event together will be for the moment the virtual GP on 5 April.

“Naturally, we would have liked to have made this announcement on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix that would open the season, but events related to the covid-19 have brought other priorities,” said Guenther Steiner, leader of the Haas F1 Team.

“Pietro and Louis have demonstrated their talent throughout their careers and obviously we have had the opportunity to work closely with them over the past 12 months. We are excited to continue this relationship and confirm them as our official test and reserve drivers. for Haas F1 Team in 2020. Their work on the test track and in the simulator was certainly invaluable, especially considering the challenging year we had last season. We are happy to continue to offer them more opportunities to expand this relationship with the team. in 2020 as soon as we can go back to work. I am looking forward to contributing their work to our racing program by supporting Romain (Grosjean) and Kevin (Magnussen) and the entire engineering team with the Haas VF-20, “said the manager Austrian.

Grandson of double F1 world champion and two-time Indy-500 winner Emerson Fittipaldi, Pietro commented on the announcement: “I can’t wait to continue developing my roles in the Haas F1 Team, which I started in late 2018. I am very grateful with Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for continuing this opportunity and believing in my work as a pilot.

You never stop learning in F1, be it in hours on the simulator or physically behind the wheel in the car on the track, something I did a lot with Haas, accumulating over 2,000 kilometers in testing. It’s gratifying to be able to have these two experiences and be associated with a team that has accomplished so much in the sport in such a short time, “said Fittipaldi, who expanded his role in 2020 as a reserve driver after being able to issue his F1 super license.

Meanwhile Louis Delétraz noted: “” Being an official test and reserve driver in Formula 1 is another step on the road to achieving my ultimate goal of competing there. I made my F1 car debut with Haas, so I am delighted to have developed that opportunity, as well as my work in the simulator last season, in an official role as a test and reserve driver. I would like to thank Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for adding me to the program in this capacity. The advantage for me is that with Formula 2 opening for several Grand Prix, I know that they will be able to see me compete and I will be able to spend more time joining the team when the schedule allows it, “said the 22-year-old Swiss driver.

