Guenther Steiner, the main team of the Haas team, does not agree at all with Christian Horner’s proposal to reintroduce the notion of ‘client team’ to its full extent. He thinks, like others, that he responds to a Red Bull interest to save a lot of money with AlphaTauri.

“I think it is not a proposal for receipt, because all the teams have found a way to continue working. We do not need additional money, but what we want is for the big teams to work on a reduced budget. It is the way in which we will be competitive. ”

For Steiner, Horner’s proposal condemns them to always be ‘second division’. Perhaps closer to the head, but second division after all. At the time of the client teams, they had practically no victories and that is what Steiner believes would happen again.

“We would be a client team, great teams could manipulate our performance. It would be as if we had the car from last year. I don’t think a Ferrari 2019 is faster than our car this year! Because we all progressed during the winter,” he continued. Steiner saying.

The Italian manager knows that even with the budget ceiling “we will have less money than the big teams, but we will be closer. That is why we said” no “very clearly at the meeting.”

Haas already has a close relationship with Ferrari, once highly protested by other teams – some considered that Ferrari had taken advantage of it to be able to work more than allowed the season before Haas’s debut – but he has not gone as far as it seems having gone Racing Point this year.

Perhaps Renault does not agree with this route either. At the moment he has no clients in sight or the possibility of having them. And the risk that some client team will make things very complicated for them is there.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.