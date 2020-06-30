Magnussen: “We will finally know where we are in relation to our rivals”

Haas is ready to start again this 2020 season. The Americans will finally know where they are in the middle zone and both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are ready to give it their all and achieve the best possible result this first weekend of track action of the year.

Kevin Magnussen:

“For me personally I can say that I have had the opportunity to have a routine that I missed for many years. From March to June I have been able to sleep in the same bed and make myself the same breakfast, for example. That is a good thing because you stop traveling. ”

“There have been positive things in this break, which have served to hide all the negative that is currently happening. It has been an opportunity to also learn from ourselves and I have really enjoyed this alternative routine. I have realized that I have put in a lot less running. ”

“I’m not nervous. I have gone back to go karting during this last month of hiatus. It was something I had left many years ago. It didn’t take much for me to get a good rhythm, even though 12 years have passed. With two laps already I was fast again, it’s something you never forget. It would have been better to race every day with a Formula 1 in normal conditions, but the world of the motor could not allow us at this time. ”

“We don’t know if having a double race will be a good thing or a bad thing for us. To learn the most of a car, it is best to visit different circuits, since they have different curves and different speeds, temperatures and conditions. In this case, We are going to learn less about our car. This return to racing will be very good and finally we will know where we are in relation to our rivals. ”

“There is no way to replace the fans, everything is going to be very quiet without them. It is what there is and we have to make the most of every situation. We have to do it well and offer races that are interesting for the spectator who sees us on television. The atmosphere is going to be very different and not as good as it would be under normal conditions. I hope the fans will enjoy the race a lot, even if it’s from home. ”

Romain Grosjean:

“I have spent a lot of time with my wife and children and have had a great time. Also during the confinement I have created my own eSports team and have started training in the world of virtual racing, it has been a lot of fun.”

“Physically I am better than ever. Obviously, I will suffer with my neck this weekend, but mentally I am very prepared. I really want to run again because we have not had the opportunity that others have had to be able to jump on the track in these last two weeks before the event. That yes, I do not think that is going to be a problem. ”

“I don’t think there will be many differences in results in these two races, given that only one configuration will be used on the circuit. I don’t think we can fully understand how our car works after the first two races, but I hope we will work hard to start this weekend with a good result. ”

“We are going to have a very different environment. We are going to miss the support of our fans a lot and we will also be sad to see the empty stands. This event always has a great atmosphere and all this will be different and strange, but we have to get used to it We are going to run again, which is important for everyone. We hope that soon they will be able to reopen the doors of the circuits and see fans in the stands again. ”

