Haaland’s spectacular goal in which he destroys Upamecano

Football

Erling haaland he also scores in the finals. The forward of the Borussia Dortmund saw goal in the final of the German Cup against him RB Leipzig. And what a way to do it: The Norwegian body with Upamecano, one of the fashionable centrals of European football, to throw him to the ground as if he were a toy and put the second in the match. Haaland in its purest form.

It was the 28th minute of the German Cup final between the RB Leipzig and the Borussia Dortmund when Erling haaland received a deep pass from Marco Reus to sign one of the best goals of his season. The goal has it all: quality, speed, power and definition. A work of art for the Borussia Dortmund forward, who will be one of the most desired in the next transfer market.

The Borussia finally lifted the German Cup (1-4) thanks to the doublets of Erling haaland Y Jadon sancho, they are sweet. 38 goals in 39 games for the Norwegian forward, who completed another night to remember in his great season in Germany.