Haaland’s representative and father land in Barcelona to meet with Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta He wants to recover the illusion of Barcelona as it is and although the Catalans accounts are shaking, he is willing to throw the rest to take one of the great gems of world football: Erling haaland. So much so that you will not wait even for summer to start moving.

This Thursday the men who are going to start negotiating with Barcelona have landed in El Prat. One is Alf-Inge Haaland, former United player among other clubs and parents of Erling, and the illustrious Mino Raiola, representative of the Norwegian striker and an old acquaintance of Barcelona. Among others, he led Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the entity culé.

Although Raiola raises suspicions among the fans, his relationship with Laporta is more than cordial. So much so that, according to Sport, one of the Blaugrana president’s trusted men, his personal assistant Eduard, has been in charge of fetching the Haaland emissaries from the airport to take them to the meeting place.

Haaland was already in Spain

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has been in Spain these days. Norway opted for Marbella for its concentration during these days of qualifying commitments for the World Cup in Qatar and there was a curious scene, much commented on: that of the star of Borussia Dortmund posing with the elastic of the Marbella FC.

Haaland will be the subject of many rumors and negotiations in the coming months. Its market value is through the roof, but that does not stop the largest in Europe from taking an interest in it. In addition to FC Barcelona, ​​the Real Madrid (with elections on the horizon) or the Manchester City (who has just confirmed Agüero’s departure) will be added to the bid.