Haaland’s continuity at Dortmund would depend on the Champions

04/28/2021 at 10:13 AM CEST

The Champions League could be what retains Erling Haaland in Dortmund, and that finally he does not sign for any of his suitors, among whom are Barça and Real Madrid.

The Borussia forward, according to Eurosport, knows the interest of the Dormund to stay at least one more season, and its continuity depends on the possibility of playing the Champions League next season to be able to be known to the world, as this campaign has already done.

At the moment, Borussia Dortmund is fifth in the Bundesliga, in Europa League places. If they do not qualify for the Champions League, Haaland would be willing to agree to a departure from the German club, which values ​​it at around 150 million euros. His representative, Mino Raiola, has already met with the most interested in Haaland, as with the leaders of Barça a few weeks ago, to approach positions. The price of Haaland, for the moment, seems too high for the Barcelona club given the current economic circumstances and the economic crisis in the world of football.

Three games to go to the end of the German league, the black and yellow team it is located one point from the Eintracht in Frankfurt, which marks the Champions League positions. Three key games to have a new clue about the future of the 20-year-old forward.