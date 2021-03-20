Haaland’s anger that collaterally affected Meré after Cologne-Dortmund

Curious scene after the match between the Cologne and the Borussia Dortmund. Haaland he scored twice, but his team was unable to get past the draw (2-2) and the player was particularly unhappy after the final whistle.

As soon as the match was over, the Norwegian player made his way to the changing room tunnel. On that journey he crossed paths with the Spanish Jorge Meré, who had asked for the shirt. He took it off and gave it to her, showing off in a bit of a bad way. Far from exchanging elastic bands with the rival, Haaland did not even stop his step and threw his in bad way..

Haaland is one of the proper names in football today. Coveted by the greats Y compared to the best in history in the scorer aspect, the Norwegian is being scrutinized in his most recent performances.