“Haaland will play here next season”

05/03/2021

The future of Erling Braut Haaland it continues to raise a lot of expectations. The Borussia Dortmund wants the Norwegian player to stay in their ranks at all times, and has made it known Sebastian kehl, a member of the German team’s coaching staff, to Sport 1.

“Erling Haaland will play for Borussia Dortmund next season”, assured convinced. “He totally agrees. I see him every day and I can say that he completely identifies with the club, “he added.

The German club has not said anything about the words of Mino Raiola, the representative of Haaland. Kehl has also been asking for the agent’s words about the future of his player, and assures that “We know Mino very well, so one or two statements do not surprise us. We are not naive and we know that we are talking about probably the most hyped forward in the world right now. The speculations will not stop “, He says.

Erling Haaland has been a very important footballer for Borussia Dortmund since he arrived. This season has scored 37 goals in 38 games disputed and your team needs it to qualify for the Champions League next season and win the final of the DFB Pokal before him RB Leipzig.