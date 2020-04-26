Whatever the outcome of the 2019-2020 season, the future of which is suspended due to changes in the health situation, it will have been a major turning point in the career of young Erling Haaland. Unknown to the general public before embarking on what he thought was his first full exercise with Red Bull Salzburg, the 19-year-old center-forward ruffled the world of football with breathtaking performances in the Champions League. To the point of joining Dortmund in January, and continuing its meteoric rise there.

Salzburg sports director Christoph Freund was the first to bet on the Norwegian. He is therefore in the best position to speak about it, having been at the forefront to observe it in its development. He predicts a bright future for him. “You never know a hundred percent what can happen in the future, but I see him playing in a big club and being one of the best strikers in Europe and the world, if not the best, in the next decade Its potential is enormous, “he said for the daily AS.

Freund: “Upamecano? One of the most interesting exchanges on the market”

A pure product of the Red Bull firm, which quickly detected enormous potential in his home, Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig), also passed through Salzburg, is one of the most courted central defenders in Europe, cited as one priority objectives of most major clubs. At the end of the contract in a year, the player trained at Valenciennes patiently took the steps one after the other. He would now see himself joining a prestigious team to pursue a successful start to his career.

“If I were the sports director of Real or Bayern, I would be delighted to be able to sign it, explained Christoph Freund about him. Dayot can play in any championship and big club in the world. He is powerful and super Young, but with Champions League experience. He’s one of the most interesting central defenders on the market. ” Attracted to England and the Premier League, the French could continue his career in Germany where Bayern Munich, which had tried to recruit him in 2015, is still on the lookout.