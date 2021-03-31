Haaland, self-critical of Norway

03/31/2021

On at 20:42 CEST

Even the best get criticism with their selection. Let them tell Messi. It has happened to Erling Haaland, who has taken some ‘sticks’ in the last hours for his three performances in these qualifying matches for the next Qatar World Cup in 2022. The country wanted to see Haaland from Dortmund, but was left with desire.

The ‘9’, one of the best strikers in the world, stayed dry in this break, weakening his team, especially in the duel that they lost to Turkey by a resounding 0-3. He won against Gibraltar and Montenegro, but Haaland was far from his level. And he knows it. John Arne Riise, mythical former Norwegian player, did not bite his tongue and shot with a bullet: “He received a lot of praise when he shows his excitement when things are not going well in Dortmund, but you don’t see that here.”

Haaland, who has always shown himself to be a self-demanding type like the most, did not ignore the criticism and knows that he must give much more to his selection: “I have several steps to climb. If we want to have a chance to qualify, we have to do our best. As for me, I have to see what I can do better. ”

The Norwegian striker has been on everyone’s lips in recent weeks, when rumors that put him away from Borussia Dortmund have intensified the most. Barça Madrid, City … All the ‘greats’ yearn for him.