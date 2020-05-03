Erling Haaland It has become one of the most coveted pieces on the market. The Borussia Dortmund forward has answered questions from fans on the German club’s YouTube channel “De Borusse a Borusse”.

When talking about his idols, the striker is clear: “When I was a child, I had many idols. I have to name two players: Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, I can’t say one, I have to say both”.

One of the questions for the striker is about his feelings when Signal Iduna Park chants his name: “It is one of the best feelings I have ever had in my life, the truth is that I cannot describe it and I am proud.”

Haaland, one of the most sought-after players on the market and who is on the agenda, among others, of Real Madrid He talks about how time passes in this confinement: “I train a lot, I meditate a lot and I also play FIFA with my colleagues”, while of his favorite food he mentions “Kebab and Pizza”.

He also talks about his two favorite words in German: “I don’t know how to say it, Maloche (laughs), and the word Tor (goal)”, while in the dressing room he says that he is always closer to his compatriot Thomas Delaney.

When it comes to talking about his secret to scoring so many goals, he does not hesitate: “Always hungry, looking for the ball and the goal.”

