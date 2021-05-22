Haaland reaches 40 goals this season

05/22/2021 at 5:11 PM CEST

Erling Haaland’s capacity for filmmaking is unknown to anyone. The Norwegian striker, one of the most coveted players in the football market, continues to break goalscoring records. Still with 20 years on his passport, the Scandinavian adds a whopping 104 goals in 64 games as a professional.

Haaland achieved against Bayer Leverkusen the both number 40 this season with Borussia Dortumund, the 26th in the Bundesliga. The target achieved before the ‘Aspirin’ makes him the first under-21 footballer to reach those achieving figures, in a major league, since in the 96-97 campaign a young Ronaldo Nazario did it wearing the Barcelona shirt.

Last season, defending Red Bull Salzburg and later the ‘borussers’, the attacker shot up to 44 goals. The Norwegian pulverizes record after record and his precociousness scares.