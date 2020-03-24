Haaland objective: the four powers of Europe that bid to hire the great star of 2020

The young Norwegian Erling Haaland is a sensation in world football. Before the break occurred due to the advance of the coronavirus, the Borussia Dortmund forward was giving something to talk about, due to his performance on the field.

The elimination of the Champions League at the hands of PSG played a trick on his great walk, however, The 19-year-old player showed the temperament and experience of an established athlete.

The former Salzburg (Austria) has received many accolades. The great teams of the continent have already laid their eyes on it and rejoice when it comes to seeing the termination clause that it has.

Borussia Dortmund paid 20 million euros in a business that ended up being one of the most profitable on the market. Haaland, who had scored 28 goals in 22 games in Austria, put on the yellow shirt and showed his quality with goals, game after game (9 in eight Bundesliga games and two in the Champions League).

However, both the footballer and his representative, the “Super Agent” Mino Raiola, are clear that his time at the German club will be a matter of time, since his desire is for the Norwegian to establish himself in the elite of world football.

Offers are not lacking. Real Madrid is the main candidate to get their services. The merengue club has been watching him for a long time and believes that he is a good replacement for Karim Benzema in the future. In turn, the player’s representative assured that his intention for the next transfer period is to take one of his clients to Madrid

But the team in the Spanish capital has competition. Recently Manchester United’s interest became known. The “Red Devils” have a key card to play when it comes to negotiation, since Coach Ole He and Solskjær have known each other since the 2016-17 season. At that time, the coach (also Norwegian) expressly requested his transfer when he led Molde, making him debut in the first division.

As if they were few options, besides the Juventus, Tottenham joined, as detailed by the portal Tuttomercatoweb, which highlighted that Mourinho and company closely follow the footballer and plan to send him an offer to Dortmund for the following season.

In addition to its quality, the Norwegian It is on the list of the greats of Europe for its price. After signing for Borusia Dortmund for 20 million euros, now has a termination clause of 75 million, which leaves him very well positioned when it comes to negotiating, since the club that wants to have his services could sit down to speak with him and his representative directly.