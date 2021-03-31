Haaland loses his scoring nose with the national team

03/31/2021 at 12:11 PM CEST

Many criticisms rained down on him in Norway after the defeat of the national team against Turkey and, despite the fact that his team managed to win by the minimum this Tuesday to Montenegro, Haaland did not score either. And there are already three in a row in which he does not see a door, the worst streak of the young forward since he turned professional.

In fact, he has not yet ‘wet’ in this break of selections. Haaland was known for his spectacular numbers in international matches and with his former team, and in Dortmund he has shown that he can also perform at the highest level. That is why almost all the greats of Europe yearn for him.

In Champions, Haaland has scored 20 goals in 14 games, a few achievable numbers. But when the Nordic sheepskin has been unfounded, things have changed. Aim At Ball that the fact of linking three consecutive games as an unmarked starter is the first time that has happened to 20-year-old Haaland. Last year it happened to him at Borussia Dortmund, against Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach (despite leaving an assist) and PSG, but in the first of them he did not come out in the eleven, and in the third as a starter, he scored, against Schalke 04.

Haaland has, in fact, finished substituted in Norway’s three games at this stage. Minute 62 against Gibraltar, 83 against Turkey, and 80 against Montenegro.

The press in your country is already criticizing lack of ‘hunger’ with the national team compared to the one in Dortmund, although Ståle Solbakken, your coach, supports you. At the moment it is just a bad streak.