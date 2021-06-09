Haaland is attracted to Chelsea … even if it’s for next season

06/08/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling haaland is one of the main objectives of FC Barcelona this summer to reinforce its forward … but also of other big clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United or, as it has become known in recent hours, the Chelsea.

According to the latest information from the British newspaper The Telegraph, the The player himself would have shown interest in dressing in ‘blue’ in the future, even if it is next season. Haaland would have already given the ‘ok’ and the go-ahead for the blues to start negotiating, whether it is for this summer or the next.

Haaland is aware of the current situation of the clubs and that Borussia does not intend to sell him this summer, so I would agree to wait one more year before looking for a way out of Signal Iduna Park. And Chelsea does not rule out this option.

This window, Dortmund would not accept a figure lower than 150 million euros, and everything seems to indicate that the Norwegian has a release clause in his contract of about 70 million next summer.

Both clubs have good relations after the signing of Christian Pulisic in 2019, since the agreement was closed months before the end of the season with all parties happy.

The only step back would be if Chelsea, who comes from winning the Champions League and combing the market looking for a ‘top’ scorer this summer, finds it, although the options are minimal since the market does not offer many alternatives. For now, Lukaku Y Kane They could be options, but the second seems closer to the City.

One of the pieces that Chelsea thinks they can offer during the negotiations is the striker Tammy Abraham, which could somehow lower Haaland’s price.