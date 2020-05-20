Jorge Valdano appreciated the return to competition in the Bundesliga and the incipient figure of Borussia Dortmund’s center forward Erling Haaland, who at just 19 years old is one of the great sensations of world football and one of the most coveted battering rams on the market.

05/18/2020

On at 17:08

CEST

SPORT.ES

The former Real Madrid player gave his opinion on the German competition, the new regulations implemented and on the Norwegian player during a moment of Onda Cero’s ‘El Transistor’, a program where he collaborates. “Haaland has enormous power, he is precise in the association, typical of lefties. It is very interesting, very smart when it comes to moving & rdquor ;, said the Argentine.

” DO NOT CONVINCE ME ABOUT THE 5 CHANGES ”

About the new changes introduced in the regulation, Valdano was quite skeptical and dissatisfied. ” I am not convinced by the five changes, Modern things don’t feel good for football. It is a football that looks more like training What else? & rdquor ;, said the former footballer and coach.

On the absence of publicValdano was clear. “People are essential, they are the ones that influence moods and thus condition the parties. The canned sound is a horror, ” said the South American. ”We are all looking at Germany, everything that happens there will serve as an example to the rest of the championships & rdquor ;, Valdano finished.

